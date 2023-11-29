Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Eris

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Eris a 14-year-old tiger beautiful white female cat. Sadly, Eris is at the shelter because her owner passed away so now she finds herself looking for a forever home to live out her golden years. Eris has been at the shelter three times in her lifetime.

Eris is a real sweetie who loves attention but is equally content to relax on her own. She would make the perfect addition to a home looking for a mellow and content type of cat.

Eris has lived indoors only and is good with other cats. She has never lived with children, so she would most likely do best in a home with teens and older since she does start out a bit shy until she gets to know you. She is a connoisseur of fine foods and is a true sassy pants in only the best way possible.

If you have room in your heart and home for this wonderful girl, please consider adopting her today. And if you adopt her by November 30th, she qualifies for the Adopt a Senior Pet Month program. Questions? Feel free to reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society Feline Staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124