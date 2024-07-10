Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Zeus

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Zeus, a 1-year-old tiger, domestic shorthair cat. Zeus arrived at Berkshire Humane Society because his owner lived in no-pet housing.

Zeus is a wild and crazy guy who will require a cat-behavior-savvy home. Any potential adopters will need to understand his “wild” nature and he’ll require an adult-only home. He requires extra playtime due to his “rough play” behavior tendencies.

Zeus has lived indoors only along with dogs and does enjoy sleeping curled up next to you.

If you’re up for a fun challenge, please consider this fun-loving boy. He may be the cat you’re looking for! Interested in learning more? Please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society feline staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124