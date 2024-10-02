Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Tigger

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Tigger! Tigger is an orange tiger and he's grrreat! He's a five-year-old neutered male who has striking white markings.

Tigger originally came to Berkshire Humane Society in 2019 as a stray and then was adopted, but returned recently due to the failing health of his adopter.

Tigger is looking for a second chance at finding a great home. He is a talker, a snuggly lap cat and just loves to be held. However, Tigger doesn't love other cats, so should probably be the only pet in the house. He's at an age where he's been overlooked; he's not too young and not too old – he's just right!

If you'd like to meet Tigger, please contact the Berkshire Humane Society's feline department at 413-447-7878, extension 124.