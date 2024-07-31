Pet of the Week: Meet Astin Martin

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Astin Martin! How cool is this clown-faced kitty? This handsome 4-year-old boy with unique markings arrived at Berkshire Humane Society along with his housemates after their owner sadly passed away.

Now this big boy with the polydactyl (extra toes) feet is hoping for a new home where he’ll receive extra playtime.

Astin Martin has a tendency to play a little rough, so a home with children aged 10+ would be best, especially since he previously only lived with adults. Astin Martin has lived indoors only and will do fine with other cats, particularly any of his prior housemates.

Shelter staff in the feline department describe Astin as super affectionate and he loves receiving attention. If he thinks you're ignoring him, he’ll quietly paw at you to pet him.

If you think you’d like to arrange a meet and greet with Astin Martin, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society feline staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124 for more information!