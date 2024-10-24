Massachusetts may not necessarily be a state one may think of when they hear the word celebrity or movie star. Naturally, people automatically think of Hollywood or New York City but Massachusetts is the birthplace of many celebrities from yesterday and today. From big cities like Boston and Worcester to smaller areas like the Berkshires; many popular and successful folks hail from the Bay State.

Celebrities like Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, the late Barbara Walters, and the late Matthew Perry were all born in Massachusetts. Some of these stars may have only spent a short amount of time in Massachusetts while others have spent the majority of their life in the Bay State and who can blame them? With all of the natural beauty and culture Massachusetts offers who wouldn't want to spend as much time here as possible?

Today we take a look at over 100 celebrities that were born in Massachusetts. Some of these people you may have already known came from the Bay State while others may surprise you. Make sure you keep checking back as we are always adding to the list. Okay, let's jump in.

Celebrities Born in Massachusetts From actors, athletes, politicians, musicians, and more, these celebrities were born in Massachusetts. Do you see any that were born in your town or city? Gallery Credit: Getty Images

