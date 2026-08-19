As you may or may not know, there are many celebrities who were born in Massachusetts. They grew up here and went off and found success early or later in their lives. Celebrities like Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, along with Elizabeth Banks, John Cena, and more, all have Massachusetts origins, from Boston to Pittsfield, West Newbury, and more.

READ MORE: Dozens of Celebrities You Probably Didn't Know Are From Massachusetts

Whether they were born here or currently live here, many celebrities love Massachusetts, and they visit our great state quite often. I mentioned a while back how when my wife was a teenager, she spotted David Schwimmer (Ross from Friends) at Stop and Shop in North Adams. She tried to follow him in the store while being discreet, which isn't always easy to do when you're celebrity stalking. In addition, I shared with you a while back how I walked right by Claire Danes inside an eatery in Williamstown, which you can read more about by going here. Celebrities and Massachusetts certainly go hand in hand.

From Birth to Death: Some Celebrities are Buried in Massachusetts

So we know that there are some celebrities that were either born in Massachusetts or live in the Bay State, but did you know that there were some notable celebrities whose gravestones are right here in Massachusetts? Yep, there are and some may even surprise you. Let's take a look at that list below.

6 Celebrity Gravestones in Massachusetts Massachusetts is home to the gravestones of some big-name celebrities. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

Celebrities Born in Massachusetts From actors, athletes, politicians, musicians, and more, these celebrities were born in Massachusetts. Do you see any that were born in your town or city? Gallery Credit: Getty Images