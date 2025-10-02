Mass. Cell Phone Ban Would Start In 2026

Cell phone usage in schools has been a hot topic the last few years here in Pittsfield and the entire state of Massachusetts. The government has made some headway on the future of cell phones

The Massachusetts Senate passed a bill to ban cell phones in public schools in July. The vote was 38-2, showing strong support. This means students won't be able to use phones, tablets, smartwatches, or other personal devices during school hours, from the first bell to the last. The bill is called S.2561, “An Act to promote student learning and mental health.” It still needs approval from the House and Governor Maura Healey, who supports it.

"The use of cell phones in schools and the near-constant access to social media platforms are a major contributing factor to today’s youth mental health crisis," Campbell said. "By restricting access to cell phones during the school day and raising the bar for social media companies, we are taking bold steps to create learning environments free from distraction and a digital landscape that prioritizes the mental health and well-being of our youth." -nbcboston.com

The ban will start in the 2026-2027 school year, so schools have time to prepare. It will apply to all public schools in Massachusetts, from kindergarten to 12th grade. Schools must create rules to stop students from using devices during class, lunch, and breaks. However, there are exceptions for students with disabilities or medical needs, like those who use devices for health reasons or as part of a special education plan. Parents will also have ways to contact their kids during the day.

Not everyone wants the ban

Some people are upset about the ban. In Fall River, when a similar rule was tested, some students and parents worried about safety in emergencies. A middle school student even messaged a senator to say they were “outraged” about losing phone access during class. So, the question is - does omitting the distraction outweigh the "loss of safety" argument.

Supporters, like teachers and Governor Healey, say phones distract students and hurt their focus and mental health. They believe this ban will help kids learn better and connect with each other in person. The bill now awaits a decision from the House, and if passed, it will make Massachusetts schools phone-free for a better learning environment.