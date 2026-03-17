Charlie Sheen’s New Beer Made In Boston, MA

St. Patrick's Day is one of the biggest drinking days of the year. But more and more people are choosing to skip the alcohol this year. And now, one of Hollywood's most famous partiers is making that easier to do.

Charlie Sheen has not had a drink since 2017. The actor co-founded a non-alcoholic beer brand called Wild AF Brewing in September of 2025. Sheen was channeling is inner "Wild Thing" character from the movie "Major League" (1989) when he came up with the name.

Wild AF is made in Boston, Massachusetts

He teamed up with Harpoon Brewery, based in Boston, to make it! The beer is called Cold Gold. It has citrus and toasted malt flavors and contains less than 0.5% alcohol. -masslive.com

Sheen said he came up with the idea because he was not happy with the non-alcoholic beers already out there. "The choices were vast, but the quality was sparse," he said. "I decided to change all of that." Right now, Cold Gold is only available online at wildafbrewing.com. You cannot pick it up at a store yet.

Wild AF is not the only option if you want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day without the hangover. Athletic Brewing has become very popular for its non-alcoholic craft beers. Michelob Ultra Zero is another solid choice and can be found at most grocery stores and package stores right here in Berkshire County.

Non-alcoholic beer has become a big deal in recent years. More brands are coming out all the time. Whether you are sober, driving tonight, or just want to take it easy on a long St. Paddy's Day, there are better options now than ever before.

So this St. Patrick's Day, you can still crack open a cold one with your friends.