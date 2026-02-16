When it comes to having charm, Massachusetts is second to none. Whether it's the Bay State's beautiful lakes, breathtaking fall foliage views, gorgeous hiking trails, or four seasons, each bring their own unique beauty to the table. It would be quite an understatement to say that Massachusetts is full of charm.

Berkshire County, in particular, has a lot of charm. I find Mount Greylock and some of the county's waterfalls, like Wahconah Falls in Dalton, Peck's Falls, and Bellevue Falls (both in the town of Adams), and Bash Bish Falls in Mount Washington, to have a lot of charm. Not just charm but peace and serenity. I could hang out and watch those waterfalls all day.

Two Berkshire County Towns land on the list of 11 Massachusetts Small Towns with Big Charm

Speaking of having Charm, World Atlas recently released a list of 11 Small Towns in Massachusetts with Big Charm, and two of the towns on the list are right here in Berkshire County. So which Berkshire towns landed on the list? Let's take a look.

Photo by Yilei (Jerry) Bao on Unsplash Photo by Yilei (Jerry) Bao on Unsplash loading... Williamstown

World Atlas stated that Williamstown's college community provides a mix of a lively art scene and stunning natural landscapes. The site also listed attractions like the Clark Art Institute, lush surroundings, and a quiet atmosphere for golfers as a few features that add to the town's big charm.

Google Maps/Google Street View Google Maps/Google Street View loading... Lenox Walker Street, Lenox, MA

World Atlas stated that "Lenox promises tourists the best of what the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts have to offer, from historical experiences to cultural encounters and outdoor adventure. It is renowned for its gorgeous historic mansions, and most newcomers can't wait to explore the grounds of Edith Wharton's Home." The site also adds that Tanglewood is another attraction that adds to Lenox's big charm. View the entire list here.

