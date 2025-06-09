This Massachusetts City is Home to the Cheapest Gas in the State

Massachusetts is a great place to live for numerous reasons. Not only is it a beautiful state, but Massachusetts also ranks high in public education, healthcare, job market, and cost of living.

While the cost of living certainly increases the closer you get to the Boston metro area, folks can still seek more affordable homes and costs in the western part of the state.

One cost that is currently decreasing in Massachusetts is gas.

Alternative California Gas Station Banks On Biodiesel Getty Images loading...

Back in 2022, Massachusetts saw gas prices reach historic highs, with prices topping out at over five dollars a gallon; however, in 2025, gas in the Bay State is far less than the national average. Currently, the national average is $3.124 for a gallon of gasoline. The average cost in Massachusetts is $2.991 per gallon.

Where is the Cheapest Gas in Massachusetts?

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Massachusetts is located in Haverhill and will run you $2.57. You can find that price at BJ's Wholesale Club at 25 Shelley Road.

What Area Pays the Most for Gas in Massachusetts?

Suffolk County currently pays the highest average gas prices in Massachusetts.

Suffolk County pays the most for gasoline in Massachusetts ($4.32 to $3.12), followed by Cape Cod and the Islands, Middlesex, and Berkshire Counties, respectively.

