America’s Most Affordable Grocer Has 48 Stores in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents are feeling the financial effects that have plagued the country over the past several years. Prices continue to surge on everyday goods and with Trump's tariff proposal looming prices on those goods are likely going to increase.

One item that continues to skyrocket in price is food. I can't tell you how many times I have left the grocery store with maybe half a dozen items and have spent $60-$75 and in some cases more. It's really tough these days to make that food dollar stretch.

Massachusetts Residents Have Access to America's Cheapest Grocery Store

If you're trying to save money on groceries your best bet for food shopping is Walmart. According to Taste of Home, Walmart is the least expensive grocery store chain in the country. Here's a blurb from that article:

Walmart is the overall cheapest grocery store chain—especially if you’re shopping for store brand vs. name brand products. The study found that Walmart-brand products (called Great Value) are typically among the 20% lowest grocery prices compared to other supermarkets like Costco, Target, Kroger and Aldi.

The article also includes examples of Walmart's store brand version of food products compared to the cost of name-brand products which you can check out here. Walmart has 48 locations in Massachusetts including Worcester, Springfield, Framingham, and 45 other stores.

Is There Another Option for Inexpensive Groceries in Massachusetts?

If Walmart is not for you, Taste of Home recommends shopping at Aldi when looking to save on grocery products. Here's what Taste of Home stated about shopping at Aldi.

The study found that Aldi is the second most affordable chain for store brand groceries. The discount grocery store’s products typically rank among the 35% lowest grocery prices compared to other supermarkets.

Aldi has 21 stores in Massachusetts.

