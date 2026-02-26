Popular Nationwide Burger Chain Just Opened Their First Massachusetts Location

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive Michelin-star dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. In fact, many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

But there are also a handful of chain restaurants you will never see in Massachusetts. Some had locations in the Bay State that have since closed and some never had any locations in New England, but you might have gotten to try them out when you were traveling outside the area.

One of those chains just opened not only their first Massachusetts location, but their first New England location.

Checkers Open It's First Massachusetts Location

Founded in Mobile, Alabama and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the brand is known for "crazy good food" and bold flavors. Well known in other areas of the U.S. the burger chain officially opened the doors to their first New England location, right here in Massachusetts.

Besides their popular burgers, some of Checkers most notorious menu items include their famous seasoned fries, "Monsterella Stix", hot dogs and milkshakes.

The flagship New England locations opened on February 10 in Worcester, Massachusetts at 99 Gold Star Boulevard, right across the street from the consistently busy Chick-fil-A. The building was formerly a HoneyDew Donuts shop.