Chick-fil-A Opening Up New, Long Awaited Massachusetts Location

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive fine dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. Many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

One of the Most Popular Fast Food Chains in the U.S. Opens New Massachusetts Location

Chick-fil-A is one of the most popular fast food chains in the United States, but currently only has 19 locations in the Bay State. Massachusetts residents will be thrilled to hear that the franchise has announced a new eatery location in their home state.

The restaurant chain is bringing its popular chicken sandwiches new location in Foxboro.

We are beyond thrilled to announce the addition of Chick-fil-A and officially welcome them. Chick-fil-A’s commitment to customer service and hospitality paired with their delicious and fresh food, including their signature chicken sandwich, makes this locally owned restaurant an incredible addition to Patriot Place. Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager, Patriot Place

Where else but Patriot Place. The popular shopping and entertainment destination located next to Gillette Stadium says the new store is expected to open in 2026. The location will be a new build within retail parking Lot 19, adjacent to Route 1 at 80 Washington Street.