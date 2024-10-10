Divorced Parent With Children? Be Careful Moving Out of Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a great place to put down roots and raise a family. I've been in my home in Western Massachusetts with my wife for 13 years. During this time we have shared some great memories. We have been lucky enough to live near fantastic neighbors and we became parents in the spring of 2020. We are truly blessed and are still going strong.

Get our free mobile app

As with any marriage, there can be ups and downs. Sometimes the downs are too much or continue to happen more frequently to the point where the couple may need to legally separate. When it's time to relocate one of the partners may want to move out of state. If the couple does have children, this could be a little tricky.

Can You Move Out of State with Children in Massachusetts?

As I mentioned this could be a little tricky. Under Massachusetts’s family law, a parent cannot relocate outside the commonwealth or a substantial distance away within the commonwealth without the other parent’s permission or court order if:

The child is a Massachusetts native or has resided in the commonwealth for the past five years; and

The child is the subject of a child custody or visitation order stemming from a divorce or any other family law case.

Keep in mind there is a legal procedure to move out of Massachusetts with children which includes giving the other parent notice but the procedure is deeper than just notifying the parent. So if you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Chicopee, Northampton, etc. you have to make sure you go through all of the legal steps in order to make the move with your child correctly. You can dive in and get all of the details of the legal procedures by going here.

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity. Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson