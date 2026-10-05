Child Kitchen Safety Checklist Per Massachusetts Department of Public Health

With fall in full swing, the days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer. In addition, the temperatures are getting cooler. Long pants, sweaters, and an extra blanket or two are all staples of cool fall weather, helping you stay warm through the final months of the year.

Fall also means more time spent in the kitchen. Starting with Halloween, you may choose to bake some spooky cookies or a haunted cake for a Halloween party. As fall progresses, you'll do more cooking, including Thanksgiving and the holidays that arrive in December. Your oven will certainly be busy this fall and winter.

Kitchen Safety is Critical Around Little Ones

One critical thing to remember in the kitchen is safety. If you have little ones present while cooking, you'll need to be extra careful and vigilant to keep them injury-free. The good news is you can start the safety precautions before the cooking festivities begin.

Mass. DPH Provides a Checklist for Kitchen Safety

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (Mass. DPH) offers a child safety checklist. The list is used to make sure you're making the best possible effort to keep little ones safe at home, particularly those in the age range from birth to 6 years old. There are checklists for different rooms in the home, and today we are looking at the questions for kitchen safety. Obviously, if you answer "no" to any of the following questions, you will need to make some changes to make your home, particularly your kitchen, safer.

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Here are the Kitchen Safety Questions per Mass. DPH:

Kitchen Safety Questions to Protect Young Children Per the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. These questions are to protect children specifically from birth to age 6. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

You can view the entire home safety checklist by going here. Again, this list is courtesy of Mass. DPH.

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