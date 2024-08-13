Popular Massachusetts Restaurant Appears to Abruptly Close With No Notice

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive fine dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. Many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

It appears that one of the most popular chain restaurants in Massachusetts just abruptly closed a store with no notice.

Pittsfield, Massachusetts Chili's Appears to Close with Zero Notice

According to a social media post from Pittsfield Community TV, the Pittsfield, Massachusetts locations of Chili's have closed permanently. It is unclear if the staff was notified of the closing. Comments under the post suggest it was done without warning, as online ordering was still functioning at the time of publication despite photos clearly showing the store closed.



At the current time we publish this post, all of Chili's online information via Google still says the restaurant is open, but the Door Dash App says the locations is closed.

Earlier this year, Chili's parent company was facing bankruptcy rumors as other locations closed. A representative of the company still denied the allegations at that time.

You can read the original write-up below originally published in April of this year.

Chili's Facing Bankruptcy Rumors and Multiple Restaurant Closures

UPDATE: Brinker International responded to these rumors directly, see below.

Popular restaurant franchise Chili's is facing financial turmoil as reports of bankruptcy for their parent company surface. According to multiple reports, Brinker Company International, which owns and operates Chili's as well as Maggiano's, is expected to file for bankruptcy.

Chili's has already closed some of its locations, according to reports. Currently, Massachusetts is home to 18 locations in Andover, Auburn, Bellingham, Braintree, Chelsea, East Wareham, East Walpole, Hadley, Leominster, Lowell, Pittsfield, Plainville, Plymouth, Raynham, Reading, Somerset, West Springfield, and Westford.

There is no word if and when closings will come to any of the franchise's Massachusetts locations.

UPDATE: Brinker International reached out to us directly to say Massachusetts Chili's locations are not in danger of closing and the third quarter earnings were strong, despite the source cited reporting the parent company was in trouble.