It’s Chimney Fire Season, How Often Should You Clean It?

I was at a play-off juniors football game on Sunday in North Adams, MA when the home across the street from the field starting billowing yellowish, whitish smoke from its backside. We all thought they were burning leaves -turns out, it was a chimney fire.

The danger of dirty chimneys - how often should you clean them?

Dirty chimneys can cause fires or let dangerous gases like carbon monoxide into your house. Experts from the Chimney Safety Institute of America and the National Fire Protection Association say most people should clean their chimney once a year. But how often you need it depends on what you burn and how much you use your fireplace.

Why clean your chimney?

When you burn wood, a sticky, black goo called creosote builds up inside the chimney. It's very flammable and can start a fire if it gets too thick - about 1/8 inch or more. Dirt, soot, bird nests, or broken bricks can block the chimney, too. This makes smoke back up into your room and wastes heat. Cleaning keeps air flowing right, stops fires, and makes your fireplace work better.

Cleaning Schedule

Wood:

If you've got a wood stove and you're burning wood every day - you need to clean your chimney 2-3 times a year. Once a week? Clean it once a year.

Gas:

Every 1-2 years.

Oil:

Once a year.

Pellet Stove:

Once a year.

If you see lots of black soot or smoke fills the room, clean it sooner!

Tips for Safe Chimneys

Hire a pro—look for CSIA-certified sweeps at csia.org. They use cameras to check for cracks or hidden problems. It costs $100–$300. Don't try to clean it yourself; you need special tools.

The type of wood matters

In rainy places, clean more to stop rust. If you burn pine wood, creosote grows fast. Clean after big changes, like adding a new cap.

About 18,000 chimney fires happen in the U.S. each year. Cleaning yours keeps your family safe and cozy.