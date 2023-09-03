Celebrity, personality, and model Chrissy Teigen posed for a pic outside of a local business in Lenox, Massachusetts on Sunday.

Her husband, musical heavy hitter and 12-time Grammy winner John Legend, is making his Tanglewood debut on Sunday evening in The Berkshires (Lenox).

Loeb's Food Town is a small grocer staple on Main St. in Lenox known for their amazing meatball subs and so much more.

Traffic was already nuts hours before the Legend show!

She posted the following to her Instagram account...