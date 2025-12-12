Christmas will be here before you know, and all the kiddos can't wait to run to the Christmas Tree and see what treasures wait for them. Hopefully, you have started your Christmas shopping, but if you haven't, you'd better get on it soon. Ditto if you are hosting the Christmas feast.

While there are some food items that you can't buy far in advance, other items like spices, snacks, jarred gravy, bagged stuffing mix, things like that can be purchased ahead of time. Even if you are waiting to buy things like vegetables until closer to Christmas, you don't want to wait until December 25 to purchase said items.

Are Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Day in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, grocery stores can't open on Christmas Day due to Blue Laws. If you plan to shop at Big Y, Stop & Shop, Walmart, Target, or Costco, you'll need to come up with a new plan, as all grocery stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Are Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve in Massachusetts?

If you're planning to buy some items as close to Christmas as possible or you're just one to procrastinate, you could go to many of these stores on December 24, but it's worth noting that some of these stores could have limited hours since it is, in fact, Christmas Eve.

So, whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, make sure you don't wait too long to buy everything you need for Christmas because come December 25, you'll be out of luck.

