Kid Friendly Food & Fun Chain With 6 Massachusetts Locations Has a Big Update
When I was a kid one place I loved going to was Chuck E. Cheese. What kid didn't love the atmosphere? There were games, animatronic characters, and plenty of pizza. Unfortunately, I didn't get to go to the restaurant that often as there wasn't a location near where I lived which meant my family would have to travel at least an hour to partake in the fun, games, and pizza.
Though Chuck E. Cheese has changed in its 47-year existence, the company is looking to make your experience more exciting than ever and your visits more frequent. In fact, the folks at Chuck E. Cheese don't want you to just visit for an occasional birthday party or event; they want you to include them in your everyday or weekly routines according to various online media sources. Much like grocery shopping or getting gas, the entertainment restaurant wants to be part of your regular priority list.
Much like Costco or BJ's Warehouse memberships, Chuck E. Cheese is now offering subscription memberships that are affordable for families to come out and enjoy pizza, games, and fun.
So what is there to do at Chuck E. Cheese nowadays? According to the company's website, you can partake in the following activities at many of the chain's locations:
- Birthday Parties
- Arcade Games & Rides
- Games for Toddlers
- Digital Dance Floor
- Live Shows
- Trampoline Zone
- Epic Prizes
Cuck E. Cheese Has Six Locations in Massachusetts Including the Following:
Attleboro
287 Washington St.
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 399-8445
Dartmouth
Dartmouth Towne Center
412-418 State Rd#6
Dartmouth, MA 02747
(508) 993-9969
Everett
29 Mystic View Rd
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4689
Lowell
Meadow Brook Center
199 Plain St #5
Lowell, MA 01852
(978) 970-3636
Methuen
90 Pleasant Valley St,
Methuen, MA 01844
(978) 557-9900
Worcester
50 SW Cutoff
Worcester, MA 01604
(508) 754-5151
