Beloved Sweet Treat and Coffee Eatery is a Rare Find in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents love their sweets and coffee. Think about it. Many of the delicious snacks we enjoy today were discovered in Massachusetts including Boston cream pie, chocolate chip cookies, Fig Newton cookies, peanut butter and fluff sandwiches (fluffernutter) and the list goes on.

As far as coffee goes, nobody can argue that Massachusetts has a love for the beverage. After all, Dunkin' was founded in Massachusetts, and with over 1,000 locations of the popular restaurant brand accessible to Bay State residents it would be safe to say that coffee is a big hit in our beautiful state.

One bakery chain that satisfies both coffee and sweet treat lovers is Cinnabon. Whether it's the Bon Bites, Center of the Roll, Churro Sticks, or the Classic Rolls, the bakery can scratch the itch of any sweet tooth. Plus, the chain has a variety of coffee beverages including Cold Brew Iced Coffees, MochaLatta Chills, and traditional hot coffees.

Whenever I'm at the Holyoke Mall I try to swing by and grab something from Cinnabon. Believe it or not, the Holyoke Mall is one of only four Cinnabon locations in the Bay State. There's no doubt that Massachusetts needs more locations. If you are craving something from Cinnabon, here's where you can get your fix.

Brockton

Westgate Mall

200 Westgate Dr.

Brockton, MA 02301

(508) 583-9233

Hours:

Mon-Thur: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Fri/Sat: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Sun: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Holyoke

Holyoke Mall

50 Holyoke St, Holyoke, MA 01040

(413) 332-8824

Hours:

Mon-Thur: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Fri/Sat: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Sun: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Marlboro

Solomon Pond Mall

601 Donald Lynch Blvd

#N-139

Marlboro, MA 01752

(508) 624-7999

Hours:

Mon-Thur: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Fri/Sat: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Sun: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Sturbridge

Pilot Travel Center-Sturbridge

400 Haynes Street

Sturbridge, MA 01566

(508) 347-9104

Hours: Open 24/7

