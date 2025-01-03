Beloved Sweet Treat and Coffee Eatery is a Rare Find in Massachusetts
Massachusetts residents love their sweets and coffee. Think about it. Many of the delicious snacks we enjoy today were discovered in Massachusetts including Boston cream pie, chocolate chip cookies, Fig Newton cookies, peanut butter and fluff sandwiches (fluffernutter) and the list goes on.
As far as coffee goes, nobody can argue that Massachusetts has a love for the beverage. After all, Dunkin' was founded in Massachusetts, and with over 1,000 locations of the popular restaurant brand accessible to Bay State residents it would be safe to say that coffee is a big hit in our beautiful state.
One bakery chain that satisfies both coffee and sweet treat lovers is Cinnabon. Whether it's the Bon Bites, Center of the Roll, Churro Sticks, or the Classic Rolls, the bakery can scratch the itch of any sweet tooth. Plus, the chain has a variety of coffee beverages including Cold Brew Iced Coffees, MochaLatta Chills, and traditional hot coffees.
Whenever I'm at the Holyoke Mall I try to swing by and grab something from Cinnabon. Believe it or not, the Holyoke Mall is one of only four Cinnabon locations in the Bay State. There's no doubt that Massachusetts needs more locations. If you are craving something from Cinnabon, here's where you can get your fix.
Brockton
Westgate Mall
200 Westgate Dr.
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 583-9233
Hours:
Mon-Thur: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Fri/Sat: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sun: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Holyoke
Holyoke Mall
50 Holyoke St, Holyoke, MA 01040
(413) 332-8824
Hours:
Mon-Thur: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Fri/Sat: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Sun: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Marlboro
Solomon Pond Mall
601 Donald Lynch Blvd
#N-139
Marlboro, MA 01752
(508) 624-7999
Hours:
Mon-Thur: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Fri/Sat: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Sun: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sturbridge
Pilot Travel Center-Sturbridge
400 Haynes Street
Sturbridge, MA 01566
(508) 347-9104
Hours: Open 24/7
LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll