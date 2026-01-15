Out Of 100 Cities Ranked For Best Quality Of Life, 5 Of Them Are In Massachusetts

When you think of the phrase "Quality of Life", what exactly pops into your head, Massachusetts? A fancy car like a BMW, all the latest expensive gadgets, personal freedom, or maybe just a quiet, cozy existence in a nice neighborhood?

I will always choose that last option over any of the others. A nice place to live. In a quiet part of town. With awesome neighbors....Yep. That's for me. Absolutely. And perhaps a front lawn that mows itself so I don't have to, LOL.

The only reason I asked that question is according to a recent ranking by LawnStarter, there are a couple of cities in the Commonwealth that offer the best "quality of life." In fact, one Massachusetts city is #1 in the entire country!

LawnStarter looked at 500 American cities across 16 categories, including food security, unemployment rates, life expectancy, air and water quality, mental and physical health, and many more.

And out of 500 cities, there were 5 Massachusetts cities just within the top 100! We'll spotlight those other cities in a moment. First, let's take a look at the top 20, including the Massachusetts city that was ranked #1!

The Top 20 Leading Cities for Quality of Life:

Newton, MA Woodbury, MN Plymouth, MN Pleasanton, CA Redmond, WA Castle Rock, CO Bellevue, WA San Ramon, CA Naperville, IL Carmel, IN Sunnyvale, CA Fremont, CA Irvine, CA Roseville, CA Stamford, CT Cambridge, MA Rochester, MN Livermore, CA Newport Beach, CA Mountain View, CA

Newton ranked #1 in the entire country! And, did you notice that other Massachusetts town between all the California, Minnesota, and Washington towns? The city of Cambridge looks pretty impressive at #16!

However, that's only the tip of the iceberg. THREE other Massachusetts towns also landed in the top 100 for best quality of life. Let's hear a big round of applause for Somerville (#24), Quincy (#54), and Boston (#60)!

Beam with pride, Massachusetts. That's absolutely something to be proud of. For a complete look at the rankings (and all 500 cities and towns), visit LawnStarter's website here. It's worth checking out!

