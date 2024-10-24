Massive Banking Company to Close 4 Branches in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has had many business closings over the past few years. Everything from retail stores, restaurants, and banks have had to shut down underperforming locations to stay afloat; sometimes that isn't enough to keep a company from going out of business.

Get our free mobile app

Speaking of the banking industry a few banks have shut down several branches in Massachusetts this year including Bank of America and TD Bank. Now another company will be closing down 4 branches in Massachusetts.

Citizens Bank Will Close 4 Branches in Massachusetts. Here's Where:

According to various media and web reports Citizens Bank plans to close four Massachusetts branches in order to evolve and adjust its branch strategy. This probably doesn't come as a surprise to many as more people are doing online banking these days. The following Massachusetts branches of Citizen's Bank will be shuttering in January 2025:

Belmont Star Market; 535 Trapelo Road, Belmont, MA

Hyde Park; 1025 Truman Parkway, Hyde Park, MA

Bellingham Stop & Shop; 70 Pulaski Boulevard, Bellingham, MA

Burlington Rt 62; 248 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, MA

How Many Citizen Bank Branches Will Be Left in Massachusetts After the Closures Take Effect?

Citizen's Bank currently has 190 locations but will be reduced to 186 as of January. You can view a complete list of Citizen Bank locations in Massachusetts by going here.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli