Massive Banking Company to Close 4 Branches in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has had many business closings over the past few years. Everything from retail stores, restaurants, and banks have had to shut down underperforming locations to stay afloat; sometimes that isn't enough to keep a company from going out of business.
Speaking of the banking industry a few banks have shut down several branches in Massachusetts this year including Bank of America and TD Bank. Now another company will be closing down 4 branches in Massachusetts.
Citizens Bank Will Close 4 Branches in Massachusetts. Here's Where:
According to various media and web reports Citizens Bank plans to close four Massachusetts branches in order to evolve and adjust its branch strategy. This probably doesn't come as a surprise to many as more people are doing online banking these days. The following Massachusetts branches of Citizen's Bank will be shuttering in January 2025:
- Belmont Star Market; 535 Trapelo Road, Belmont, MA
- Hyde Park; 1025 Truman Parkway, Hyde Park, MA
- Bellingham Stop & Shop; 70 Pulaski Boulevard, Bellingham, MA
- Burlington Rt 62; 248 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, MA
How Many Citizen Bank Branches Will Be Left in Massachusetts After the Closures Take Effect?
Citizen's Bank currently has 190 locations but will be reduced to 186 as of January. You can view a complete list of Citizen Bank locations in Massachusetts by going here.
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus