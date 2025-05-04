5 Super Clean Public Beaches In Mass.

Let's face it, when it's hot out and the day warrants a trip to the beach, no one wants to set up their lawn chair on a dirty Massachusetts beach. What constitutes dirty though? The sand? The water? The smell? Let's explore the following beaches.

The Cleanest Public Beaches In Massachusetts

North of Boston, Crane Beach in Ipswich comes in at number one. This beach is an all around gem. It's the cleanest water, has the best sand, is easily accessible by car or by foot, and the waves aren't too big.

The Trustees’ rigorous conservation efforts, including daily cleanups and habitat protection, keep Crane Beach pristine. Its dunes and surrounding marshlands are carefully preserved, contributing to the beach’s ecological health and aesthetic appeal. Water quality here is consistently excellent, with regular testing confirming low levels of contaminants. -beaches-searcher.com

South of Boston, Pleasure Bay and City Point rank the cleanest in Massachusetts in terms of water quality. Scenic views and smaller waves accompany the clean water experience at these spots.

In South Boston, Pleasure Bay and City Point have earned top marks for their exceptional water quality, as highlighted in the 2024 Beach Water Quality Report Card from Save the Harbor/Save the Bay. -wbur.org

Both beaches scored a 100% average on water quality from 2018-2023.

Massachusetts Beaches that rank very clean:

Revere

Nantasket

Coast Guard Beach

King's Beach in Lynn, MA ranked the lowest of the metropolitan beaches.

This three-mile stretch five miles north of Boston was established in 1895 by the Massachusetts legislature, making Revere Beach Reservation the first public beach in the U.S.

The crescent-shaped shore hugging Massachusetts Bay attracted visitors to the Coney Island of the East, with its dance halls, movie theaters, restaurants, carousels, and, at one point, two of the tallest and fastest roller coasters in the world. -nationalgeographic

Revere Beach is the oldest public beach in the U.S., established in 1895

Carousels provided thousands of children and adults with endless hours of music along the boulevard. Hurley’s Hurdlers, the Rough Riders, The Teddy Bear Merry Go Round and of course, The Hippodrome Carousel, were all magical places to visit. -reverebeach.com

My father always told us stories about how often he went to Revere Beach growing up in the 1960s.

Kelly's Roast Beef

Kelly's Roast Beef, credited for starting the world famous Boston-style roast beef sandwich with that signature James River BBQ Sauce, was established on Revere Beach in 1951. It has since become a massively successful chain franchising now out of state. Kelly's sells one million roast beef sandwiches a year.

Wonderland

Wonderland was built on 25.9 acres of land known today as the Wonderland Dog Track. Because of the success of Revere Beach Boulevard, three men worked together to create Wonderland.

Wonderland permanently closed in August of 2010 due to the ban on dog racing in Massachusetts.

Revere Beach Present Day

This beach attracts thousands and thousands a year to sun and fun. Portions of "Black Mass" (2015), starring Johnny Depp were also filmed there.