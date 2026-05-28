Massachusetts Founded Restaurant Chain Closes All 11 Locations, Ending 17 Years of Operation

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive Michelin-starred dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. In fact, many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

One popular vegetarian restaurant franchise that got it's start in Massachusetts just announced it will be shutting down operations.

Massachusetts Based Vegetarian Restaurant Chain Shutters All Locations

Clover Food Lab, which got it's start as a food truck serving the MIT community, is permanently closing all 11 restaurants and its meal-box delivery service, with final operations ceasing today, May 28, 2026.

The popular eatery, which featured fan favorites like chickpea fritter sandwiches, mushroom poppers, and soy BLTs, made the announcement about the closure on Tuesday, but the company made headlines back in 2023 when they filed for bankruptcy.

Company officials say decision follows 17 years in business and stems from insurmountable macroeconomic challenges, including high inflation and supply costs that exceeded the chain's ability to raise prices for customers.