Sheffield Murder Suspect Inquired About A Ditch Before He Was Arrested

On June 2, Cole Bushnell of Sheffield was arraigned for the murder of Michael Moore of Connecticut. He is currently being held without bail and awaiting trial.

District Attorney Tim Shugrue was on the air with us on Wednesday to discuss the recent string of murders in Berkshire County with this case being one of them.

Bushnell knew the victim - and as far as a potential motive, Shugrue said that Bushnell was becoming increasingly paranoid that he (Moore) was stealing or keeping money from him.

The following is from the DA's press release:

The witness stated that he went to the Defendant’s home (located at 546 Polikoff Road) and the Defendant showed him a dead body in a greenhouse under a mattress. The witness was able to leave the property and immediately drove to a Connecticut State Police station near to his location. The Connecticut State Police contacted the Sheffield Police Department who then responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, Sheffield police located a body in the greenhouse. There were signs of blunt force trauma to Mr. Moore’s head and a puncture wound in his back. The Defendant was not on the scene when law enforcement arrived; however, at approximately 5:23pm he returned to the house after he had been told his house was on fire. (There was not a fire at the residence. People in the area may have believed there was a fire because of dispatch calls that go out during emergency responses.) When the Defendant returned to the house, he was wearing clothes stained in reddish/brown consistent with blood. The Defendant was brought into custody without incident.

What Shugrue told us on air, however, was that after Bushnell allegedly killed Moore, he was potentially scoping out a location to bury his body.

"He had gone to another site where (Bushnell) was familiar with a construction crew who was digging a ditch and wanted to know if he could go back to the ditch later - after (Bushnell) left that site, that's when he heard from his mother who told him that she heard there were fire trucks on the way to the house, and I think he thought the house was on fire and of course it was not, it was just the police responding to the tragedy".

This investigation remains ongoing.