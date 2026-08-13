Items Banned from the 2026 Columbia County Fair

The Columbia County Fair in New York is coming soon. The six-day event will take place from Sept. 2-7, 2026, and there will be plenty of activities and entertainment to enjoy. With everything that the fair has to offer, it can get crowded at times as folks from all over New York, Massachusetts, and beyond want to be part of the fun.

With so much happening at the Columbia County Fair, the #1 priority is to keep guests safe and satisfied. As such, there are some items that are prohibited from the fairgrounds.

Items Banned from the Columbia County Fair The following items are banned from the Columbia County Fair. For item exceptions, check the Columbia County Fair's official website. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

Some Other Rules Columbia County Fair Guests Should Know

In addition to the items that are on the list, the Columbia County Fair's website notes the following:

Bags, backpacks, coolers, purses, and fanny packs are permitted, but are subject to search upon entry to the Fairgrounds. Gang, inciteful, or hateful attire, language, or behavior are prohibited. The sale and display of Confederate flags and memorabilia have been found objectionable by some of the patrons of the Fair in the past, and the display and/or sale of these items by vendors is therefore prohibited. Solicitation or distribution of promotional materials, literature or vending without prior written consent is prohibited. Professional Photography Equipment or Tripods that are not directly connected with a news affiliate are prohibited.

Watch Your Behavior at the Fair

Certain behaviors that, if displayed at the fair, can/will get you removed from the fairgrounds. You can learn more about the types of behavior that won't be tolerated at the Columbia County Fair, along with other rules, exceptions, and more, by going here. For additional information about the Columbia County Fair, call 518-444-FAIR or email info@columbiafair.com.

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