Common Window Issue Will Fail MA Inspection Test

Yearly inspections of your vehicle are a big deal in Massachusetts. Vehicles older than fifteen years do not have to pass an emissions test, but all vehicles that are on the road must pass a safety examination.

Massachusetts Yearly Inspection Costs $35.00

attachment-IMG_7664 loading...

Don't try delaying your inspection, either. Massachusetts has tightened up drivers who try to skirt the law.

Vehicles that pass the state’s annual inspection will receive a new sticker with the month that their last sticker expired instead of the month that the inspection took place. Massachusetts drivers who wait over a year for their vehicle’s inspection will receive a January sticker no matter the month the vehicle is inspected. -sullivantire.com

Windshield view of an angry driver man. Negative human emotions face expression SIphotography loading...

What about this common and annoying window issue? Will you pass or fail for this?

I was driving down the road the other day when a rock kicked up off the vehicle in front of me and smacked my windshield. The sound it made was more startling than the actual impact.

What it left was a chip and not a crack. My inspection sticker is set to expire in three days. Do I need to get it repaired before I waste my time heading to the inspection bay. The vehicle is fairly new so I don't need to worry about anything else.

It's all about the size of the crack or chip and where it is on the the windshield

Windshields cannot have cracks or fractures measuring longer than one inch in the area covered by the wipers. Also, windows cannot have cracks or fractures longer than two inches in any location. Circular window cracks are not permitted to be larger than one inch in diameter. Vehicles with more than one crack in the windshield will not pass the safety inspection. -sweeneymerrigan.com