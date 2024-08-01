Complete List of Meats Recalled In Mass. Due To Expanded Listeria Warning

The list of recalled meat in Massachusetts has been expanded due to possible listeria contamination.

I purchase the Boar's Head Blazing Buffalo sliced chicken breast from my local Big Y weekly, so I got an email alerting me of the expanded recall today.

Big Y and Stop & Shop in Massachusetts had their delis close to disinfect over the last week due to potential listeria contamination from certain Boar's Head products.

Federal authorities said the expansion includes 71 products produced between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names.

"These items include meat intended for slicing at retail delis as well as some packaged meat and poultry products sold at retail locations," the bulletin said. -wcvb.com

Listeria is a bacteria likely to cause intestinal discomfort, vomiting and diarrhea

Symptoms usually begin 24 hours after ingesting contaminated food.

The bacteria are most likely to sicken people who are pregnant and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill.

Virginia Ham - Whole

Virginia Ham - Half

Sweet Slice Smoked Uncured Ham - Whole

Sweet Slice Smoked Uncured Ham - Half

Sweet Slice Smoked Uncured Ham - Baby Half

Sweet Slice Smoked Uncured Ham

Tavern Ham - Half

Tavern Ham - Whole

Rosemary & Sundried Tomato Ham

All Natural Traditional Uncured Ham

All Natural Applewood Smoked Uncured Ham

SmokeMaster Beechwood Smoked Ham - Whole

SmokeMaster Beechwood Smoked Ham - Half

BourbonRidge Uncured Smoked Ham

Peppenero Garlic Ham

Italian Cappy Ham

Italian Cappy Ham - Half

Extra Hot Italian Cappy Ham

Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham

Gourmet Pepper Brand Ham

Hickory Smoked Roast Uncured Ham

Hickory Smoked Roast Uncured Ham - Foodservice

Brown Sugar & Spice Off the Bone Ham

Roasted Pork

Porchetta Roasted Seasoned Pork - Foodservice

Maple Glazed Roast Pork Loin

Canadian Style Uncured Bacon

Steakhouse Roasted Slab Bacon

Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst

Pork & Beef Bologna

Pork & Beef Bologna – Large Half

33% Lower Sodium Bologna

Garlic Bologna

Beef Bologna

Spiced Ham

Head Cheese

Olive Terrine Loaf

Pickle & Pepper Terrine Loaf

Beef Salami

Liverwurst Pate

Uncured Pork & Beef Frankfurters Natural Casing – 8/1

Uncured Pork & Beef Frankfurters

Uncured Pork & Beef Frankfurters - 14 oz

Uncured Pork & Beef Frankfurters - 2.5 lb

Uncured Beef Frankfurters Natural Casing - 8/1

Uncured Beef Frankfurters - 4/1

Uncured Beef Frankfurters Skinless - 6/1

Uncured Beef Frankfurters - 12.5 oz

Uncured Beef Frankfurters - 14 oz

Uncured Cocktail Frankfurters

Uncured Beef Knockwurst

Uncured Kielbasa

Bratwurst

Hot Smoked Uncured Sausage

Robust Italian All Natural Chicken Sausage

Blazing Buffalo All Natural Chicken Sausage

Bratwurst All Natural Chicken Sausage

Honeycrisp Apple All Natural Chicken Sausage

Chorizo All Natural Chicken Sausage

Smoked Andouille All Natural Chicken Sausage