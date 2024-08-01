Complete List of Meats Recalled In Mass. Due To Expanded Listeria Warning
The list of recalled meat in Massachusetts has been expanded due to possible listeria contamination.
I purchase the Boar's Head Blazing Buffalo sliced chicken breast from my local Big Y weekly, so I got an email alerting me of the expanded recall today.
Big Y and Stop & Shop in Massachusetts had their delis close to disinfect over the last week due to potential listeria contamination from certain Boar's Head products.
Federal authorities said the expansion includes 71 products produced between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names.
"These items include meat intended for slicing at retail delis as well as some packaged meat and poultry products sold at retail locations," the bulletin said. -wcvb.com
Listeria is a bacteria likely to cause intestinal discomfort, vomiting and diarrhea
Symptoms usually begin 24 hours after ingesting contaminated food.
The bacteria are most likely to sicken people who are pregnant and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill.
- Virginia Ham - Whole
- Virginia Ham - Half
- Sweet Slice Smoked Uncured Ham - Whole
- Sweet Slice Smoked Uncured Ham - Half
- Sweet Slice Smoked Uncured Ham - Baby Half
- Sweet Slice Smoked Uncured Ham
- Tavern Ham - Half
- Tavern Ham - Whole
- Rosemary & Sundried Tomato Ham
- All Natural Traditional Uncured Ham
- All Natural Applewood Smoked Uncured Ham
- SmokeMaster Beechwood Smoked Ham - Whole
- SmokeMaster Beechwood Smoked Ham - Half
- BourbonRidge Uncured Smoked Ham
- Peppenero Garlic Ham
- Italian Cappy Ham
- Italian Cappy Ham - Half
- Extra Hot Italian Cappy Ham
- Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham
- Gourmet Pepper Brand Ham
- Hickory Smoked Roast Uncured Ham
- Hickory Smoked Roast Uncured Ham - Foodservice
- Brown Sugar & Spice Off the Bone Ham
- Roasted Pork
- Porchetta Roasted Seasoned Pork - Foodservice
- Maple Glazed Roast Pork Loin
- Canadian Style Uncured Bacon
- Steakhouse Roasted Slab Bacon
- Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst
- Pork & Beef Bologna
- Pork & Beef Bologna – Large Half
- 33% Lower Sodium Bologna
- Garlic Bologna
- Beef Bologna
- Spiced Ham
- Head Cheese
- Olive Terrine Loaf
- Pickle & Pepper Terrine Loaf
- Beef Salami
- Liverwurst Pate
- Uncured Pork & Beef Frankfurters Natural Casing – 8/1
- Uncured Pork & Beef Frankfurters
- Uncured Pork & Beef Frankfurters - 14 oz
- Uncured Pork & Beef Frankfurters - 2.5 lb
- Uncured Beef Frankfurters Natural Casing - 8/1
- Uncured Beef Frankfurters - 4/1
- Uncured Beef Frankfurters Skinless - 6/1
- Uncured Beef Frankfurters - 12.5 oz
- Uncured Beef Frankfurters - 14 oz
- Uncured Cocktail Frankfurters
- Uncured Beef Knockwurst
- Uncured Kielbasa
- Bratwurst
- Hot Smoked Uncured Sausage
- Robust Italian All Natural Chicken Sausage
- Blazing Buffalo All Natural Chicken Sausage
- Bratwurst All Natural Chicken Sausage
- Honeycrisp Apple All Natural Chicken Sausage
- Chorizo All Natural Chicken Sausage
- Smoked Andouille All Natural Chicken Sausage