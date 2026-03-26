These Massachusetts Towns Won’t Be Able to Sell Alcohol Ahead of the Easter Holiday

Massachusetts families, like much of the rest of the country, will be sitting down to an Easter dinner on Sunday, April 5. If you're hosting the meal, you may have some preparations underway. Things like putting your list together, purchasing food items with long expiration dates, utensils, festive tablecloths, and more can lighten the load when next weekend comes around, and it's coming quickly.

Depending on your family practices and rituals, alcohol may be a must-buy on your preparation list. There are some holidays when some family members may want a glass of wine, but others, they need much more than that.

While many liquor stores are allowed to be open on Easter Sunday in Massachusetts, one thing you should keep in mind is that some Massachusetts towns are legally not allowed to sell alcohol on Easter or any other day of the year, for that matter. These towns are known as "Dry Towns."

What are Dry Towns, and Which Massachusetts Towns are Dry?

Dry towns are towns where the sale of alcohol is prohibited. According to mass.gov, there are eight dry towns in Massachusetts, including the following:

Alford –Berkshire County

Dunstable –Middlesex County

Chilmark –Dukes County

Gosnold‐Dukes County

Hawley‐Franklin County

Montgomery‐Hampden County

West Hampton‐Hampshire County

Mount Washington ‐ Berkshire County

More than likely, you probably already know if your town is not allowed to sell alchol but if you're a newcomer, now you know. If you want to purchase alcohol for your Easter holiday and you live in any of the aforementioned towns, you'll have to purchase it elsewhere.

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