Congratulations to Our Win Cash Grand Prize Winner: $30,000

200 happy winners, One grand prize winner. Congratulations to Emily Barnish. Emily receives $30,000. It pays to listen to us regularly because you never know when you can win some big prizes.

Get our free mobile app

Win Cash was brought to you by AC Wood Contracting. When you want reliable roofing and quality results in all your construction and renovation projects, make sure you turn to AC Wood Contracting.

Another chance to Win Cash will be coming in 2025. Thanks to everyone who participated and once again, congratulations to Emily Barnish, our grand prize winner.

LOOK: 8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed Think your memory's playing tricks on you? Think again. These TV shows were 100% real. How many of them do you remember tuning into? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Iconic TV Shows With Only One Cast Member Surviving From Diff'rent Strokes to Gilligan's Island, several of the most iconic TV shows in history now have only one surviving main cast member. Keep scrolling to see who remains from these beloved programs. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz