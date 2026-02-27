Why would Massachusetts or New York residents have the desire to travel to Connecticut to return their cans and bottles? That's a simple answer. In Connecticut, you can double your money by receiving 10 cents per item. Apparently, many people know about this to the point where Connecticut is getting inundated with out-of-state folks returning their cans and bottles.

Get our free mobile app

Connecticut Now Has to Discourage Non-Residents From Recycling Cans and Bottles with Some Heavy Penalties

The issue has become so big that Connecticut is being forced to put its foot down. According to CT Post, the General Assembly is expected to approve legislation that would increase the $50 fine to $500 for a first offense and up to $2,000 for subsequent violations.

There are Other Options Connecticut Can Consider Regarding the Redemption Issue

Another possible solution to Connecticut's redemption fraud issue is lowering the deposit from a dime to a nickel. The CT Post reports a leading bottle-and-can redeemer said the state could stop cross-border fraud by simply moving Connecticut back to nickel deposits, which had significantly lower public recycling rates, but would assure in-state redemptions.

The Scheme Continues to Grow and Has Become Out of Control

In addition, The US Sun reports that the move comes nearly a year after the Environment Committee held a public hearing to discuss fraudulent use of the scheme. The influx of out-of-state folks returning their cans and bottles has also become overwhelming for grocery store employees. The redemption centers are loaded with people cashing in to receive their 10 cents per container. It's become out of control, according to the article.

Keep Reading: That Ball of Leaves in Your Massachusetts Tree Isn't a Bird Nest

It seems pretty definitive that the out-of-state recycling scheme won't last much longer once a decision is made. Returning bottles and cans is great, but people have to stay in their own lane and their own state.

LOOK: 1980s Daily Life Captured in Photos Step back into the everyday world of the 1980s — mall hangouts, boxy sedans, Walkmans, and family snapshots that capture life in all its perfectly ordinary charm. These photos celebrate the small moments, styles, and scenes that made the decade unforgettable. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz