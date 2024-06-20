Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Paige

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

Calling all hound lovers!

This week's Pet of the Week is Paige, a 1.5-year-old treeing Walker coonhound. She’s hoping there are some hound "people" out there looking for a lovely lady to adopt and enjoy her sweet and soft personality in the process.

Paige loves to sing the song of her people, so a home which doesn’t mind some hound-type "music" is a necessity for her, although she does love it even more when others join in to sing with her! One of her favorite activities is being outside to enjoy some freedom in the pen at the shelter as well as sniffing around as long as she’s able.

Paige tends to follow her nose because there are some really interesting things around the property that HAVE to be smelled! She has lived with other dogs before, so she could potentially live with them again pending a dog introduction.

Unfortunately, not much is known of her previous home life, as she was taken with her siblings by Animal Control from their former home when living conditions were deemed insufficient.

Could Paige be the sweet lady you’ve been looking for in life? If so, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society kennel staff to learn more about how to adopt her at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126!