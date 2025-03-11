Corpse Pulled From Mass. Ocean Reminds Residents Of Law

A dead body was pulled out of the water on Monday about 40 miles off of the Massachusetts coast line. A Boston fishing vessel discovered the floating corpse and pulled it out of the water.

Massachusetts State Police assigned to Suffolk County DA Hayden’s office and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the fishing vessel on Friday morning. The body was wrapped in the net and in a “state of decomposition‚” Hayden’s office said in a brief statement. -masslive.com

Dead Body Floating In The Ocean Near Boston, MA Reminds Residents Of Law

It turns out that the deceased woman was recently buried at sea which is legal with some strict guide lines. Massachusetts authorities found no signs of foul play in the case.

The Suffolk County Chief Medical Examiner in Boston just announced the body is a woman in her 60s with cancerous tumors all over it. The M.E. says the unidentified body was embalmed and apparently intentionally deposited into its watery grave. -tmz.com

Whoever buried woman at sea took the proper actions.

An autopsy found that the woman's body had been embalmed, apparently in line with how someone would be buried at sea. The investigation into the body has been closed. -nbcboston

What is the deal with burial at sea?

If a Massachusetts family wants to bury their loved one at sea, it is lawful, but some actions have to be taken in order to comply with Environmental Protection Agency laws.

Burial must take place at least 3 nautical mile off shore, and the waters must be at least 300 feet deep. In states like Florida, for example, some waters need to be 1800 feet deep.

If no casket is used, the EPA recommends wrapping a natural fiber shroud around the body and adding additional weight, such as a steel chain, to aid in rapid sinking. -epa.gov

You must notify the EPA thirty days in advance and there is no fee. For more rules go here.

