Massachusetts is gearing up for Easter, the holiday falls on April 20 this year.

Get our free mobile app

If you and your family are enjoying the holiday at a restaurant, that will be a nice rest from dealing with all the shopping and prep that goes into making the big day a success. If you are hosting the meal this year, you know that you'll have to start preparing soon, so there aren't any last-minute surprises come April 20.

Some of the preparation duties include shopping for food items, including ham, vegetables, potatoes, desserts, etc. If you're like my family, you may have Easter-themed plates, cups, and tablecloths on your shopping list, too. If there are kids in the picture, putting together a fun Easter basket is another thing you'll need to prepare and check off your list. This is starting to sound exhausting.

One thing you may want to consider when shopping for Easter items is that America's favorite supermarket will close all of its Massachusetts stores on Sunday, April 20, for the Easter holiday.

In case you didn't know, Costco is currently tied with Publix and H-E-B as America's favorite grocery store due to its value, merchandise selection, and store layout. This is according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. If you are a frequent Costco shopper, you should know that the bulk retailer will close all seven Massachusetts stores on April 20, including the following:

Avon

120 Stockwell Dr.

Avon, MA 02322

(508) 232-4000

Danvers

11 Newbury St.

Danvers, MA 01923

(978) 750-1000

Dedham

200 Legacy Blvd.

Dedham, MA 02026

(781) 251-9975

Everett

2 Mystic View Dr.

Everett, MA 02149

(617) 544-4806

Sharon

160 Old Post Road

Sharon, MA 02067-2820

Waltham

71 2nd Ave.

Waltham, MA 02451

(781) 622-3883

West Springfield

119 Daggett Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

(413) 747-5518

If you are in a pinch on Easter Sunday and need to pick up some last-minute items, you can rest easy knowing that all Massachusetts Walmart stores will be open on the holiday. Depending on the location, there may be reduced hours, but at least you'll have that option if any surprises pop up.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums From long-lasting flavor to epic bubble potential, we're ranking the most iconic childhood chewing gums that defined recess, ruled the playground and stuck with us (sometimes literally). Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz