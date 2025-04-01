America’s Favorite Supermarket Will Close All Massachusetts Stores on the Same Day
Massachusetts is gearing up for Easter, the holiday falls on April 20 this year.
If you and your family are enjoying the holiday at a restaurant, that will be a nice rest from dealing with all the shopping and prep that goes into making the big day a success. If you are hosting the meal this year, you know that you'll have to start preparing soon, so there aren't any last-minute surprises come April 20.
Some of the preparation duties include shopping for food items, including ham, vegetables, potatoes, desserts, etc. If you're like my family, you may have Easter-themed plates, cups, and tablecloths on your shopping list, too. If there are kids in the picture, putting together a fun Easter basket is another thing you'll need to prepare and check off your list. This is starting to sound exhausting.
One thing you may want to consider when shopping for Easter items is that America's favorite supermarket will close all of its Massachusetts stores on Sunday, April 20, for the Easter holiday.
In case you didn't know, Costco is currently tied with Publix and H-E-B as America's favorite grocery store due to its value, merchandise selection, and store layout. This is according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. If you are a frequent Costco shopper, you should know that the bulk retailer will close all seven Massachusetts stores on April 20, including the following:
Avon
120 Stockwell Dr.
Avon, MA 02322
(508) 232-4000
Danvers
11 Newbury St.
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 750-1000
Dedham
200 Legacy Blvd.
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 251-9975
Everett
2 Mystic View Dr.
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 544-4806
Sharon
160 Old Post Road
Sharon, MA 02067-2820
Waltham
71 2nd Ave.
Waltham, MA 02451
(781) 622-3883
West Springfield
119 Daggett Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
(413) 747-5518
If you are in a pinch on Easter Sunday and need to pick up some last-minute items, you can rest easy knowing that all Massachusetts Walmart stores will be open on the holiday. Depending on the location, there may be reduced hours, but at least you'll have that option if any surprises pop up.
