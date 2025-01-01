Massive Retailer Opening a New Location in Massachusetts Soon

Massachusetts has seen many retailers shut down as of late. With the changes in the economy combined with online shopping, many companies have either folded or have had to close underperforming stores to stay alive.

Get our free mobile app

While the Retail Apocalypse seems like it's growing daily, some businesses are not only staying alive but are thriving. For example, Aldi plans to open 17 new stores in nine states in 2025 as part of the company's expansion process.

Massive Retailer to Open Another Location in Massachusetts This March

Another retailer that will be expanding this year is Costco. The wholesaler will be adding a seventh store in Massachusetts. Costco currently has stores at the following Massachusetts locations:

Avon

120 Stockwell Dr.

Avon, MA 02322

(508) 232-4000

Danvers

11 Newbury St.

Danvers, MA 01923

(978) 750-1000

Dedham

200 Legacy Blvd.

Dedham, MA 02026

(781) 251-9975

Everett

2 Mystic View Dr.

Everett, MA 02149

(617) 544-4806

Waltham

71 2nd Ave.

Waltham, MA 02451

(781) 622-3883

West Springfield

119 Daggett Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

(413) 747-5518

According to Costco's website, the new Massachusetts store is slated to open on 03/01/2025 at the following location:

Sharon

160 Old Post Road

Sharon, MA 02067

Hours for the Sharon Location:

Mon - Fri 10:00 AM - 08:30 PM

Sat. 09:30 AM - 07:00 PM

Sun. 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM

The location is adjacent to I-95 and less than five miles from Gillette Stadium. The Sharon warehouse will be one of several new stores opening across the country this year. These new stores will bring the total number of Costco locations to over 900.

A reminder that Costco is a membership-only retailer. You can learn more about Costco memberships at the wholesaler's website.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster