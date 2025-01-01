Massive Retailer Opening a New Location in Massachusetts Soon
Massachusetts has seen many retailers shut down as of late. With the changes in the economy combined with online shopping, many companies have either folded or have had to close underperforming stores to stay alive.
While the Retail Apocalypse seems like it's growing daily, some businesses are not only staying alive but are thriving. For example, Aldi plans to open 17 new stores in nine states in 2025 as part of the company's expansion process.
Massive Retailer to Open Another Location in Massachusetts This March
Another retailer that will be expanding this year is Costco. The wholesaler will be adding a seventh store in Massachusetts. Costco currently has stores at the following Massachusetts locations:
Avon
120 Stockwell Dr.
Avon, MA 02322
(508) 232-4000
Danvers
11 Newbury St.
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 750-1000
Dedham
200 Legacy Blvd.
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 251-9975
Everett
2 Mystic View Dr.
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 544-4806
Waltham
71 2nd Ave.
Waltham, MA 02451
(781) 622-3883
West Springfield
119 Daggett Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
(413) 747-5518
According to Costco's website, the new Massachusetts store is slated to open on 03/01/2025 at the following location:
Sharon
160 Old Post Road
Sharon, MA 02067
Hours for the Sharon Location:
Mon - Fri 10:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Sat. 09:30 AM - 07:00 PM
Sun. 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM
The location is adjacent to I-95 and less than five miles from Gillette Stadium. The Sharon warehouse will be one of several new stores opening across the country this year. These new stores will bring the total number of Costco locations to over 900.
A reminder that Costco is a membership-only retailer. You can learn more about Costco memberships at the wholesaler's website.
