America’s Favorite Supermarket Now Has a 7th Massachusetts Store

Massachusetts residents have access to America's favorite grocery store in 2025 as there are now seven locations in the Bay State.

The prestigious honor of being in the #1 spot was previously held by Trader Joe's, however, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Costco (tied with Publix and H-E-B) has knocked Trader Joe's to fourth place.

One of the main reasons for the Costco chain landing in the top spot is that customers feel the wholesaler gives them the best bang for their buck, as reported by CNBC. Other factors that played a role in Costco dethroning Trader Joe's are customers favor many of Costco's friendly features, including the warehouse's layout and merchandise selection.

Costco's Number of Massachusetts Stores Has Expanded to Seven

Massachusetts now has a seventh Costco warehouse as the wholesaler opened a seventh warehouse in Sharon a few days ago. The Sharon Warehouse is located at 160 Old Post Road and is adjacent to I-95 and less than five miles from Gillette Stadium.

Here are All Seven Costco Locations in Massachusetts

Avon

120 Stockwell Dr.

Avon, MA 02322

(508) 232-4000

Danvers

11 Newbury St.

Danvers, MA 01923

(978) 750-1000

Dedham

200 Legacy Blvd.

Dedham, MA 02026

(781) 251-9975

Everett

2 Mystic View Dr.

Everett, MA 02149

(617) 544-4806

Sharon

160 Old Post Road

Sharon, MA 02067-2820

Waltham

71 2nd Ave.

Waltham, MA 02451

(781) 622-3883

West Springfield

119 Daggett Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

(413) 747-5518

Hours for the Sharon Location:

Mon - Fri 10:00 AM - 08:30 PM

Sat. 09:30 AM - 07:00 PM

Sun. 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM

A reminder that Costco is a membership-only retailer. You can learn more about Costco memberships on the wholesaler's website.

