America’s Favorite Supermarket Now Has a 7th Massachusetts Store
Massachusetts residents have access to America's favorite grocery store in 2025 as there are now seven locations in the Bay State.
The prestigious honor of being in the #1 spot was previously held by Trader Joe's, however, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Costco (tied with Publix and H-E-B) has knocked Trader Joe's to fourth place.
One of the main reasons for the Costco chain landing in the top spot is that customers feel the wholesaler gives them the best bang for their buck, as reported by CNBC. Other factors that played a role in Costco dethroning Trader Joe's are customers favor many of Costco's friendly features, including the warehouse's layout and merchandise selection.
Costco's Number of Massachusetts Stores Has Expanded to Seven
Massachusetts now has a seventh Costco warehouse as the wholesaler opened a seventh warehouse in Sharon a few days ago. The Sharon Warehouse is located at 160 Old Post Road and is adjacent to I-95 and less than five miles from Gillette Stadium.
Here are All Seven Costco Locations in Massachusetts
Avon
120 Stockwell Dr.
Avon, MA 02322
(508) 232-4000
Danvers
11 Newbury St.
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 750-1000
Dedham
200 Legacy Blvd.
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 251-9975
Everett
2 Mystic View Dr.
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 544-4806
Sharon
160 Old Post Road
Sharon, MA 02067-2820
Waltham
71 2nd Ave.
Waltham, MA 02451
(781) 622-3883
West Springfield
119 Daggett Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
(413) 747-5518
Hours for the Sharon Location:
Mon - Fri 10:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Sat. 09:30 AM - 07:00 PM
Sun. 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM
A reminder that Costco is a membership-only retailer. You can learn more about Costco memberships on the wholesaler's website.
