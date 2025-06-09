Returning items can be a chore at some places. Many stores require a receipt for a return to occur, some have time restrictions on item returns, and others require a reason or explanation why you're returning the item. It can be exhausting and complicated. This isn't the case with all retailers, but some have very strict return policies, and it can be tough to return items if you aren't able to jump through all of the required hoops.

Get our free mobile app

Popular Retailer in MA, CT, and NY Has a Generous Return Policy

While some retailers can make the return policy difficult, it's been said that Costco's return policy is very generous. The Street notes that with few exceptions, customers can bring back any item at any time for a refund, even if it’s been months since the date of purchase.

Costco's website states that products purchased at a Costco location need to be returned at the returns counter at any Costco warehouse. Items ordered online can be returned at any Costco warehouse, or you can initiate a return through Costco.com. That covers all bases for convenience. Accepted payment methods differ online and in the warehouse.

Costco's Membership Cancellation Process is Without Hassle

Just a reminder that a membership is needed to purchase items at Costco. Apparently, Costco's membership cancellation policy is fairly easy as well. The site states that Costco will cancel and refund your membership fee at any time if you are dissatisfied. Costco has seven warehouses in Massachusetts, eight in Connecticut, and 19 in New York.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer