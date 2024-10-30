Nearly 1.5 million people visit Salem, MA every October because of its tourist culture surrounding Halloween. The Salem Witch Museum and everything else Salem has to offer.

Every year police in Salem have to remind people that if a replica weapon is a part of your costume, you better not bring it to Salem.

Costume Component Is Illegal In Mass. This Halloween

You don't want to get arrested on Halloween night when everyone is out having fun. You'd think this would be common knowledge, but according to police in Massachusetts, it happens every year.

When creating your costume, please remember that no weapons or replica weapons are allowed during Haunted Happenings events. This is to include walking around the events downtown. All weapons will be confiscated for safe keeping.

https://malegislature.gov/.../TitleI/Chapter269/Section10 Be aware that some weapons may subject you to arrest. Applicable Massachusetts General Law can be found in Chap. 269 Sec. 10 () and Salem City Ordinance Section 24-5 -Salem MA Police

What about dressing up as a police officer, is that illegal?

It's not illegal to dress up as a police officer for Halloween, however, if you pose as one, that's another story.

It is absolutely illegal to impersonate an officer in Masssachusetts.

According to Massachusetts General Law - Part IV, Title I, Chapter 268, Section 33, it's against to law to impresonate any state or city offical, inlcuding, but not limited to, a public notary, medical examiner, sheriff, justin of the peace and of course law enforcement officers.

