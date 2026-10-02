Is This a Coyote in My Backyard or Something Else? (See Closeup)

Anybody who lives in Berkshire County knows that we have a lot of wildlife. Black bears, foxes, deer, moose, and bobcats are just some of the animals that we may encounter or see from a distance from time to time.

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Especially this time of year, you may come across more deer and moose in Berkshire County because it's rut (mating) season. Pay attention to how fast you drive, as these large animals are out and about, and a collision with one may be fatal for both the animal and the driver.

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Speaking of wild animals, I live in Pittsfield, and my property backs up to woods. I get all kinds of wild animals walking and prancing through my backyard regularly. Over the years, I have seen bears, deer, and especially bobcats. I don't know why, but bobcats seem to love my backyard. In fact, just yesterday I saw one cutting through my yard to another neighbor's yard. Unfortunately, he was too fast, and I couldn't grab my phone fast enough to snap a photo. This morning, however, my wife was able to snap a pic from our bathroom of this guy in our backyard, and he was staring straight at her.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Coyote? Not Sure A possible coyote in my backyard? What do you think it is?

I'm not really sure if this is a coyote. It looks like it could be one, but there is also a good amount of silver on the animal. Maybe I'm just not that well-versed in coyote types and colors. What do you think it is? Any idea?

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