Coyotes Are Now All Over Mass. Except For 2 Safe Locations

It's time for some wildlife action in Massachusetts. My son just encountered one today in the back yard.

We live in the middle of the woods in Western Massachusetts where the bears are now awake from their winter hibernation. We were doing some home construction last year and had a dumpster outside in which we left some food. Bad idea! There are about 5000 black bears in Massachusetts, most of which are in the central and western part of the state.

What about coyotes? Where are they in Massachusetts?

You'll start to see coyotes popping up all across the bay state. Coyotes are becoming more and more prominent in suburban and urban areas as well. There are double the number of coyotes than bears in Massachusetts, somewhere around 11,000, according to Mass. wild life.

If a coyote is hanging around your house, you've likely left some food out. These animals are really smart. They can avoid traps, dodge cars and can tell what day you put out your trash for weekly pick up.

Human attacks by coyotes are rare, but your pets under 20 pounds are at risk near dusk and dawn. Banging pots, lights and yelling loudly will surely spook them.

The eastern coyote is well established throughout Massachusetts except on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

Why not?

The ocean barrier prevents coyotes from getting to the islands, plus these wild animals cannot survive in small habitats.

A coyote in British Columbia, Canada. Harry Collins loading...

Why do coyotes howl? Not why you've heard.

Coyotes do not howl to announce a kill; this would attract other wild animals. Coyotes howl because:

They're telling non-family members to stay out of their territory.

They're locating their family members within their territory.

They're advertising for a mate during breeding season.

Pups practice howling and can be especially vocal in late summer as they attempt to mimic their parents.

When there is a potential threat towards the pups, adult coyotes will scatter and howl in order to distract the threat away from the den site. -mass.gov