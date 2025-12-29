If You’re Craving A Chicken Sandwich, This Place Has The Best In Massachusetts

Is there anybody else out there in Massachusetts who, like me, LOVES a good chicken sandwich? C'mon. I know you're out there. My love for crispy chicken sandwiches continues to grow and evolve.

It all started back when I was a kid. I was a fast-food cheeseburger lover, tried and true. One day, I was with a friend at Burger King, and he ordered a chicken sandwich. I decided to order the same thing (minus the tomatoes) and fell in love.

Cut to a few years later, and BK came out with the SPICY chicken sandwich, and I fell in love all over again! The story continues into my early 20s when my good friend Bob and I drove to New Orleans for the Mardi Gras celebration.

The South is loaded with Popeyes Chicken restaurants. I had seen the commercials, so I was familiar with them, but had never eaten at one. Fell in love for the 3rd time. What can I say? Popeye's chicken sandwich was juicy, tender, and spicy, but not too much.

Needless to say, Bob and I spent a good portion of our Mardi Gras trip at Popeye's. Then, my soulmate, our granddaughter, and I were in Myrtle Beach visiting family a few years ago, and we happened upon our (well, my) first Chick-fil-A.

Did I fall in love again? Damn straight I did! At this point, I don't know where my next new chicken sandwich taste sensation will take place, but I'll be ready for it when it happens. Do you have a favorite fast-food chicken sandwich?

Recently, Coupon Birds conducted a study to determine each state's favorite fast-food chicken sandwich. Care to hazard a guess on which was Massachusetts' favorite? Here's a hint: It was also the favorite in 30 other states.

Chick-fil-A is the Commonwealth's choice for the favorite fast-food chicken sandwich. Don't agree? That's okay. I don't either. That's not to say that I don't love Chick-fil-A (because I do!), I'm just saying it's not my favorite.

My favorite fast-food chicken sandwich would have to be Popeyes. It turns out that I'm not the only one who feels that way, either. In Coupon Bird's study, Popeye's was the second favorite (most popular in 9 states), followed by KFC and Wendy's, tied for 3rd.

To come up with the data, Coupon Birds surveyed 2,000 people. According to Coupon Birds' website:

Chick-fil-A is the clear favorite, with 53% of respondents choosing it as their preferred chicken sandwich restaurant.

If you're a chicken sandwich fan, take a look at the website for more cool stats and facts right here.

