It's scary how many recalls are being issued regularly. Almost every day we hear about another food recall. Recently many of these recalls have been issued because of possible health risks due to Salmonella. Another food item has been recalled for this very reason in 26 states including Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Shoppers Should Check Their Vegetable Drawers

If you purchased cucumbers during the months of October and November you'll want to take caution. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, SunFed Produce, LLC (SunFed) has recalled all sizes of whole fresh American cucumbers packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled with the “SunFed” label or in a generic white box or black plastic crate with a sticker that provides the implicated grower’s name, “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. As mentioned earlier, the reason for the recall is because the cucumbers have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

What Should I Do if I Have These Cucumbers in My Home?

If you purchased the cucumbers between October 12 and November 15, 2024, you'll want to refrain from consuming them. As a matter of fact, the FDA urges you to throw away, destroy, or return the product for a refund. No matter where you purchased the cucumbers whether it's Boston, Springfield, Worcester, or anywhere in Massachusetts, if you bought them during said period, you could have the bad cucumbers in your home.

If you have any questions including how to get a refund on the infected product, you can call SunFed’s recall hotline (888) 542-5849, M-F 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. MST.

Salmonella Symptoms

Symptoms of Salmonella usually result in diarrhea, fever, and stomach pains but should go away within a couple of days.

You can get more details including additional photos of the cucumber recall by going here.

