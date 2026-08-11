Here’s the Cost for a Ticket to the Cummington Fair in 2026

It's that time of year...fair season. One of my favorite fairs is coming up August 27-30. You guessed it: the Cummington Fair. This year is the 158th annual and incorporates America's 250th birthday as the theme. The fair "honors our past and inspires our future."

If you have never been to the Cummington Fair, you'll find plenty to do over the four days that the fair takes place. There's everything from classic fair food, demolition derbys, antique and tractor shows, the silver circus, carnival rides, square dancing, a lumberjack championship, a golden wedding contest, cornhole tournaments, and animals galore. That's just a tip of the iceberg; you can check out the entire schedule by going here.

Needless to say, the Cummington Fair is a great way to bring the family together and have a great day or a great few days without breaking the bank. You may be wondering how much it costs to attend the Cummington Fair.

According to the Fair's website, here is the price breakdown.

Cost of Ticket if You Purchase Before Thursday (8/27) at 4 pm

Adult (16-64) $12.00

Seniors (65+) $10.00

Veteran/Active Military (with valid ID) $10.00

For Saturday only, there's free admission for veterans/active military

Youth (10-15) $5.00

Children (under 10) Free

Adult (4 pack) $48.00 (Adult 4 pack can be split between days or used all in one day)

Family 4 pack (2 adults/2youth) $36.00

Cost of Ticket if You Purchase Online or at the Gate on Thursday (8/27) after 4 pm

Adult (16-64) $15.00

Seniors (65+) $12.00

Veteran/Active Military (with valid ID) $12.00

For Saturday only, there's free admission for veterans/active military

Youth (10-15) $7.00

Children (under 10) Free

Adult (4 pack) $48.00 online, not available at the gate.

Family 4 pack (2 adults/2youth) $36.00 online, not available at the gate.

Ticket prices do not include parking.

For anything you want to know about the 2026 Cummington Fair, go here.

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