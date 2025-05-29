Massachusetts has experienced a series of closings by major retail chains over the past several years. It seems like there is no letup as we hear about more planned closures week after week, month after month, and year after year.

Of course, times have changed, and more people are shopping online. In addition, many people don't have as much disposable income as they once did. So while people are tightening their belts, retailers are making the tough decision to shut down underperforming stores.

Even pharmacy retail stores like Walgreens, Rite Aid, and CVS have been affected and have had to close underperforming stores. In this day and age, more people are shopping for and refilling their prescriptions online versus driving to the store and waiting in long lines for their refills.

We mentioned CVS Pharmacy, and it was recently reported by several online media outlets that the chain will be shutting down 271 locations across the country. CVS announced the closures are part of an "enterprise-wide restructuring plan intended to streamline and simplify the organization." In other words, like so many other retailers lately, CVS is trimming the fat.

CVS hasn't revealed at this point which locations are on the chopping block. The retailer did close the store at 55 Summer Street in Boston, and it's possible that more could be shuttering in the Bay State. According to the retailer's website, CVS has hundreds of locations in Massachusetts, including 20 stores in Boston, eight in Worcester, and six in Springfield. Stay tuned for more details and possible CVS closures in Massachusetts.

