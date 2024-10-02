Retailer with 400 Massachusetts Stores Announce Thousands of Layoffs

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the U.S. several times, but publications like U.S. News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

A strong economy depends on many factors, but one of the most important factors is a solid job market and one Massachusetts city was named one of the strongest local job markets in the nation.

According to a new study released by WalletHub that looked at the best cities to find a job, Boston, Massachusetts was named one of the strongest local job markets in the country, coming in 10th on the list.

On top of that, Forbes recently published a list of America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 and 18 Massachusetts-based companies made the list.

Pharmacy Chain Announces 2,900 Layoffs

According to USA TODAY CVS is laying off approximately 2,900 employees company, although they say positions are "primarily corporate roles".

CVS says they currently have just under 400 stores operating in Massachusetts.

Our industry faces continued disruption, regulatory pressures, and evolving customer needs and expectations, so it is critical that we remain competitive and operate at peak performance Mike DeAngelis Executive Director of Corporate Communications via USA TODAY

The company went on to say that deciding which positions to eliminate was "extremely difficult" and that the layoffs only represent 1% of the company's employees.

The good news for Massachusetts in-store employees? DeAngelis says the layoffs "will not impact front-line jobs in our stores, pharmacies, and distribution centers."