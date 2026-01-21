Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo Slated to Perform in the Berkshires This Summer

Tanglewood has just announced another world class star will perform on their stage this summer.

The iconic Lenox, Massachusetts music grounds just announced that the award winning Cynthis Erivo will perform for audiences during the summer 2026 season.

Cynthia Erivo, who most recently starred in Wicked and Wicked for good, is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony winner, not to mention she has three Academy Award nominations under her belt. Impending EGOT anyone?

The singer, actress, author and produced has received widespread critical acclaim and rave reviews for her performance as Elphaba including Golden Globe, SAG, Critics’ Choice, NAACP, BAFTA, and Academy Award nominations.

In addition to her roles on screen and on Broadway, Erivo released her second studio album, I FORGIVE YOU, this year, for which she received a 2026 Grammy nomination for her single ‘Be Okay’ off the album in the category of ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella.’ She was also nominated for a 2026 Grammy Award in the category of ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ with Ariana Grande for their version of ‘Defying Gravity’ from the Wicked soundtrack.

Erivo is scheduled to take the stage on Friday, August 21, 2026 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be limited to six person and will go on sale to the general public, this Monday, January 26.