Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Porter

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

Meet “portable” Porter! This week's Pet of the Week is Porter an 8-year-old Dachshund mix with the cutest underbite you’ve ever seen. He’s a very sweet and shy guy looking for a place to call his own.

When Porter first meets new people, he can be a bit nervous, but all it takes is a bit of patience and cookies for this cutie to warm up to his new human friends. Due to his relative shyness, a home with children aged 10 years or older would be best for him.

Porter LOVES going outside for walks and running to chase tennis balls. He’s more a moderate energy type of guy who still needs his daily exercise but once his needs are met, he’s fine to cuddle up on the couch.

Porter prefers to be the only pet, so if you’re looking for a single pooch to keep you company, this handsome fellow may be your perfect match.

Interested in learning more about Porter? Reach out to Berkshire Humane Society kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 for more information.