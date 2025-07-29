Popular NYC Cult Favorite Restaurant Opens First Ever Massachusetts Location

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains.

From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State. A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive Michelin-starred dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palate and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts, of course, has its chain restaurants as well. Many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts and, for decades, could only be found in the Northeast. In recent years, the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

But there are also a handful of chain restaurants you will never see in Massachusetts, although some of that is changing. One popular New York City based chain is opening up its first Massachusetts location.

NYC Cult Restaurant Favorite Opens Its First Massachusetts Location

The Harvard Square area in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is home to one popular eatery's first Massachusetts location. Daily Provisions, an all-day cafe which is wildly popular in New York City and Jersey City, recently opened the doors on its first Bay State storefront.

Customers love the chain's fluffy, sweet crullers that come in flavors like maple and cinnamon, in addition to oversized breakfast sandwiches, plus salads, sandwiches, and juicy roast chickens later in the day.

The chain is operated by famed restaurateur Danny Meyer, of Union Square Cafe and Gramercy Tavern, and numerous others, and will be the group's 10th location. A second Massachusetts location is currently slated to open in the Seaport area in 2026.