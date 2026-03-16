Lynn, MA Is Getting Its Dairy Queen Back After 30 Years

If you grew up in Lynn, you probably remember the Dairy Queen on Broadway. It was a staple. A place where you grabbed a Blizzard after a Little League game right behind the store, cooled off on a hot summer night, or just made a quick stop because, well, it was Dairy Queen. Then, sometime in the early 1990s, it was torn down and replaced by a Walgreens in 1994. Just like that, a Lynn classic was gone.

Massachusetts is home to about 30 locations of Dairy Queen and it looks like the wait is almost over for Lynn.

A "DQ Coming Soon" sign has appeared on the former Santander Bank building at 414 Broadway in Lynn. I was there over the weekend and couldn't believed what I saw! That puts the new location just down the road from where the original stood at 290 Broadway. More than 30 years later, Broadway is getting its Dairy Queen back.

No official opening date has been announced yet, and Dairy Queen has not made a formal statement. But the signage is up, and if you know, you know.

The timing could not be much better. Dairy Queen's annual Free Cone Day is this Thursday, March 19. Every year, DQ gives away a free small vanilla soft-serve cone to customers at participating locations nationwide. The Lynn location almost certainly will not be open in time for that, but it is a good reminder that Blizzard season is right around the corner.

For a lot of Lynn residents, this is more than just a fast food opening. It is a piece of the city coming back. Broadway has seen a lot of changes over the decades. This one feels like good news.